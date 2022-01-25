      Weather Alert
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week

Big Papi Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame, Bonds And Clemens Left Out

Jan 25, 2022 @ 3:30pm

COOPERSTOWN, NY. – David Ortiz was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first turn on the ballot, while steroid-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were denied entry to Cooperstown in their final year under consideration by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ortiz, a clutch slugger and 10-time All-Star over 20 seasons mostly with the Boston Red Sox, was named on 77.9% of ballots, clearing the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement.

He’s the fourth primary designated hitter voted into the Hall.

Bonds, Clemens and Curt Schilling were all rejected in their 10th and final seasons on the BBWAA ballot.

TAGS
Barry Bonds Boston Red Sox David Ortiz Hall of Fame Major League Baseball Roger Clemens
Popular Posts
Oregon Health Authority Holds Public Hearing On Mask Mandate
Results Of Recall Vote Against Two Newberg School Board Members Will Take Weeks
Canby Ferry Remains Closed Due To Maintenance
Stagnant Air Advisory In Effect Most Of The Week
Squatters Move In And Trash Portland Man's Apartment
Connect With Us Listen To Us On