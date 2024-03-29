Big Name Change For The Hillsboro Hops

Hillsboro, Ore. — The Hillsboro Hops, in collaboration with the Ron Tonkin Family of Dealerships and the City of Hillsboro, have announced a significant change regarding their home ballpark. After a decade-long partnership, the Hops’ home ballpark will now be known as “Hillsboro Ballpark.”

This renaming marks the conclusion of a 10-year naming rights deal that began in 2014 between the Hops, Tonkin, and the City of Hillsboro. Initially named “Ron Tonkin Field” in honor of the late Ron Tonkin by his sons Ed and Brad Tonkin, the ballpark has served as the Hops’ home since its inception in 2014.

In 2022, Ed Tonkin and his son Adam Tonkin joined the Hillsboro Hops ownership group, further solidifying the ties between the Tonkin family and the organization. Ed Tonkin expressed pride in the family’s affiliation with the Hops and their commitment to the community, stating, “We are proud to have been affiliated with such a fine organization as the Hillsboro Hops and to be part of the community.”

Despite the renaming, the ballpark’s significance as the home of the Hillsboro Hops remains unchanged. It will continue to host the team’s games under the new name, Hillsboro Ballpark, through the 2025 season.

Acknowledging the Tonkin family’s contributions, K.L. Wombacher, Hops President and General Manager, expressed gratitude for their decade-long commitment and partnership. He noted that Ed and Adam Tonkin will remain involved with the Hops ownership group, emphasizing their ongoing support for both the team and the City of Hillsboro.

City Manager Robby Hammond also extended appreciation to the Tonkin family for their support and contribution to Hillsboro, expressing anticipation for their continued involvement with the Hops and the community.

The Hillsboro Hops are gearing up for their 11th season in Hillsboro, with their opening game scheduled for April 5th at Hillsboro Ballpark against the Everett AquaSox, the Seattle Mariners’ High-A affiliate. For those interested in attending games or learning more about promotions, ticket information is available on the Hillsboro Hops’ website or by calling 503-640-0887.