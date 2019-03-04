Big Liability Payouts Continue to Plague Oregon
By Grant McHill
|
Mar 4, 2019 @ 1:01 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Big liability payouts continued to plague Oregon state agencies last year.

In fiscal year 2018, The Statesman Journal reports the state shelled out $15.24 million to resolve claims.

Settlements are paid through the Oregon Department of Administrative Service’s self-insurance fund. The department’s risk management office bills state agencies every two years for “risk charges,” which are collected and put into the fund.

Payouts can vary widely from year to year.

In fiscal year 2017, Oregon paid $12.58 million to settle claims. The year before, the figure was $22 million.

