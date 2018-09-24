Big Changes In Blazers And Seahawks Front Offices

PORTLAND, Ore – (102.9/750 The Game) – Portland Trail Blazers President Chris McGowan is being promoted to CEO of Vulcan Sports and Entertainment. Vulcan is the parent company of the Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

Both teams are owned by Paul Allen.

McGowan has served as President and CEO of the Trail Blazers since 2012, directing business operations for the franchise. Peter McLoughlin, whom McGowan replaces, followed a similar path, coming from the Seahawks and Seattle Sounders side of Vulcan, Inc.

Chuck Arnold will replace McGloughlin as the Seahawks team president. Arnold has been with the franchise for 25 seasons, and most recently has served as Chief Operating Officer. He will now oversee all business management for the team, CenturyLink Field, and its events center.