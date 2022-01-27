Big Blow For Blazers…Nassir Little Has Left Shoulder Labral Tear

PORTLAND, Ore. – A big blow for the Blazers Thursday.
Forward Nassir Little is out indefinitely after tests revealed that he has a left shoulder labral tear.
It’s been a breakout season for ‘Nas.
The 21-year-old is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and minutes played.
Get well soon @2ez_nassie!https://t.co/Dc4HRjaPJp
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 27, 2022
