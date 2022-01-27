      Weather Alert

“Big Ben” Calls It Quits After 18 Seasons

Jan 27, 2022 @ 11:07am

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career is over.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has announced his retirement.

In a video message, Roethlisberger said it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 seasons, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a likely spot in the Hall of Fame.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger called his journey from a kid growing up in Ohio to the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft to a likely future Hall of Famer “exhilarating” but said he is retiring “a truly grateful man.”

The Steelers never had a losing season during Roethlisberger’s tenure and captured Super Bowls 40 and 46.

The player known universally as “Big Ben” posted a 165-81-1 record as a starter, the most in franchise history and fifth-most ever.

