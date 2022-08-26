KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Is Bribe

August 26, 2022 12:44PM PDT
Democrats love giving away your money any time they think it will buy them a vote, and Biden’s new student loan program is no different. How much will Biden’s shameless student loan bribe cost Americans who paid off their student loans or never borrowed for school? For more information, Lars speaks with Lindsey Burke, the director of the center for education policy at The Heritage Foundation.

