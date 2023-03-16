Biden’s Pick For Labor Secretary: A Selection for the Unions or the Public?

The person appointed as America’s Secretary of Labor should be someone who will focus on ensuring companies and workers are all treated fairly, but is Joe Biden’s pick just a union shill? President Biden has nominated Julie Su to be the next secretary of Labor. Su, who was serving as the assistant secretary of Labor before her nomination, is seen as a choice that aligns with liberal values. Some critics have expressed concerns that Su’s appointment may serve the interests of the president’s union allies rather than the general public. Prior to her nomination, Su was working under Secretary Marty Walsh, who is departing to head the union representing National Hockey League players. For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Withe, the Freedom Foundation National Director.