Biden’s New Asylum Rule: A Faster Path to Legal Status or Loophole for Illegal Immigration?

Is Biden’s new “asylum rule” just a way to process illegals into the US in a more orderly fashion? The Biden administration’s proposed asylum rule, called “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways,” is a misleading tactic to cover up the increasing numbers of illegal immigration at the southern border. The rule aims to create an illusion of orderliness, but it does not address the underlying issue of surging illegal immigration. The administration’s previous tactic, directing illegal aliens to use the “CBP One” app to schedule an appointment with Customs and Border Protection at ports of entry, also created a false sense of success while not addressing the root cause.

The proposed rule encourages illegal aliens to use “lawful, safe, and orderly pathways” or seek asylum in countries they travel through. However, this does not make an unconstitutional program “lawful.” The rule is a cover-up for the bad optics of increasing illegal immigration at the southern border, which is likely to worsen as the Title 42 public health authority used to expel migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire. For more information, Lars speaks with, Chris Chmielenski is the NumbersUSA Director of Policy and Activism.