Biden’s Latest Brainchild? Porn Books For Kids!

Not much Joe Biden does shocks me, anymore.

But Joe’s endorsement for keeping a pornographic book by a Northwest author in public schools got to me.

Let me explain, cause I know you might not believe it.

It came in Joe’s video announcement yesterday he’s running for re-election.

Biden condemned what he calls “MAGA extremists” who he claims are “…lining up to take (away) freedoms (by) “banning books”.

No conservative wants to ban ANY book, but some are not proper for children.

Biden’s video showed a stack of books including “Lawn Boy”.

That’s a book you can still find on the shelves of Northwest School districts, and it depicts, among other things, two 10-year old boys performing oral sex on each other at a church youth group meeting.

Disgusting and certainly not elementary school friendly.

Even the guy who wrote “Lawn Boy”, Jonathan Evison, from Bainbridge Island (Washington) says it’s not for kids and shouldn’t be in school libraries.

And yet, just last month, parents demanded West Linn/Wilsonville schools take “Lawn Boy” down…and the school board said “no”!.

Now the President condemns Make American Great Again folks like me for not wanting pornography about sex between 10 year olds in front of your kids.

Joe Biden, the pornographic pedagogy President. What a campaign.

You gonna vote for THAT?