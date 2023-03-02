KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden’s FDA hiding info about puberty blocking drugs?

March 2, 2023 12:15PM PST
It’s the job of the FDA to make sure food and medicine are safe, and to be transparent with Americans about what they’re consuming, but are they purposely hiding information about a puberty blocker that’s intended for kids? The conservative group America First Legal, led by Stephen Miller, has filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for allegedly concealing records related to the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones on children. The group had previously filed a Freedom of Information Act request in September 2021 but did not receive a response from the FDA. The lawsuit accuses the FDA of violating FOIA and denying the public access to information on the off-label use of gender-affirming drugs in children. America First Legal is now seeking the release of these records on behalf of the American public. For more information, Lars speaks with John Zadrozny, from the Deputy Director of Investigations for America First Legal.

 

