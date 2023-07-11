KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden’s Economic Plans: A Campaign to Mask the Realities

July 11, 2023 1:48PM PDT
President Biden and his administration have launched a campaign to win the debate on his economic plans. Through speeches and visits, they aim to portray “Bidenomics” as successful. However, a closer look reveals that this campaign is an attempt to mask the challenges that lie ahead.

While President Biden highlights his administration’s achievements, he stops short of declaring victory, acknowledging the work that still needs to be done. The campaign presents an optimistic image, but fails to address concerns and criticisms of his economic agenda. Is “Bidenomics” the great fix that Joe claims? For mor information, Lars speaks with Grover Norquist the President of Americans for Tax Reform.

 



