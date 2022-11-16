KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden: ‘Unlikely’ Missile That Hit Poland Fired From Russia

November 15, 2022 6:23PM PST
Biden: ‘Unlikely’ Missile That Hit Poland Fired From Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) – President Joe Biden said  Wednesday that it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile.

Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his “deep condolences” for the loss of life, promised “full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation,” and “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO.”

