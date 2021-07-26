      Weather Alert

BIDEN TRANSPARENCY: Block Educational Oversight Meetings That Keeps Teachers In Check?

Jul 26, 2021 @ 1:54pm

If Joe Biden’s presidency was truly the return of normalcy, transparency, and accountability following the years of the Trump administration, why would his Department of Education want to block fail-safe programs? These are the programs that keep teacher’s unions in check, stopping them from teaching your kids insanity like the Critical Race Theory. To learn more, Lars brings on Daniel Woislaw, who is an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.

 

