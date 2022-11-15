KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden To Press G-20 To Hold Tough On Russia Over Ukraine War

November 14, 2022 7:47PM PST
Share
Biden To Press G-20 To Hold Tough On Russia Over Ukraine War

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) – President Joe Biden is set to cajole the world’s largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine despite a souring global outlook that has tested other nations’ resolve.

In meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, the U.S. leader aims to press nations to stand up to Russia and in defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways.

The effort comes as global inflation and slowing economies have put new pressures on countries that imposed penalties on Russia for the nine-month war that has sent food and energy prices soaring.

More about:
Biden
G-20
Russia

Popular Posts

1

Brittney Griner Sent To Russian Penal Colony To Serve Sentence
2

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea
3

New Supreme Court Justice Jackson Issues First Opinion
4

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
5

Woman Charged With Arson for Apartment Fire That Hospitalized Eight