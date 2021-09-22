      Weather Alert

Biden Still Has No Clue How To Control The Border Crisis He Created

Sep 22, 2021 @ 3:44pm

The border crisis has not gone away, don’t let the Left distract you from this. Over the weekend, while President Biden was vacationing at his beach house in Delaware and Vice President Kamala Harris was enjoying a football game, our border patrol agents were working around the clock to address the humanitarian crisis at our border. There are thousands of illegals in the Del Rio Sector under a tiny bridge alone. For more information, click on the link below to hear Lars take.

