Biden: ‘Putin Chose This War’ In Ukraine, And He And Russia ‘Will Bear The Consequences’ Of New Sanctions

(Washington, DC) — President Biden calls Russia’s assault on Ukraine a premeditated attack on the people of Ukraine. Speaking from the White House, Biden unveiled another round of sweeping economic sanctions against Russia. He argued Russia is already feeling the effects of sanctions. Biden said Russia’s assault has played out pretty much as predicted. He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the aggressor and chose to attack his neighbor.
Biden stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the aggressor and chose to attack his neighbor. He described Putin’s rationale as “outlandish.” Biden again stressed that U.S. military troops will not be deployed to fight Russians in Ukraine. He noted that NATO will convene a 30-nation summit to map out next steps on further strengthening the alliance.