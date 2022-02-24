      Breaking News
Biden: ‘Putin Chose This War’ In Ukraine, And He And Russia ‘Will Bear The Consequences’ Of New Sanctions

Feb 24, 2022 @ 10:52am

(Washington, DC) — President Biden calls Russia’s assault on Ukraine a premeditated attack on the people of Ukraine. Speaking from the White House, Biden unveiled another round of sweeping economic sanctions against Russia. He argued Russia is already feeling the effects of sanctions. Biden said Russia’s assault has played out pretty much as predicted. He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the aggressor and chose to attack his neighbor.

“Putin chose this war.” That’s according to President Biden who says the Russian military has begin a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine. Speaking from the White House, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin had this planned all along. He called the invasion a “premeditated attack.” He announced more sanctions against Russia that will, in his words, cripple their economy for years.

Biden stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the aggressor and chose to attack his neighbor. He described Putin’s rationale as “outlandish.” Biden again stressed that U.S. military troops will not be deployed to fight Russians in Ukraine. He noted that NATO will convene a 30-nation summit to map out next steps on further strengthening the alliance.

 

