Let’s take a trip down memory lane.
2016: Trump wins and Democrats claim Russians stole the election. Thousands riot in DC. 200 plus go to jail. 6 cops go to the hospital.
The left declares the election illegitimate. A two year investigation finally disproves the Russia hoax, and it turns out Hillary bought and paid for it.
2020: We witness dozens of state laws violated in the election.
Today, if you claim 2020 was illegitimate, Joe Biden says you’re part of the “Big Lie”.
Yet, yesterday, Biden undermined the UPCOMING election.
Quote, “I’m not saying it’s going to be legit, The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these reforms passed’.
So, Joe Biden says if he doesn’t win the federal takeover of state elections he has proposed…then the election is illegitimate?
Last night, a failed vote on the filibuster all but doomed China Joe’s election scheme.
When Donald Trump questions the results of the election, the media labels it a lie.
President Biden tries to delegitimize an election that hasn’t even happened yet and the media stifles a yawn.
See the pattern?
The post Biden Claims An Election That Hasn’t Happened Is Rigged appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.