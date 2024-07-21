KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden announces he’s ending reelection bid, doesn’t immediately endorse VP Harris

July 21, 2024 11:16AM PDT
President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/ Walsh)

President Joe Biden is ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump inflamed doubts about his fitness to serve another four years.

Biden announced his decision in a letter released on social media.
He did not immediately endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

The president said he will address the American people later this week “in more detail about my decision.”

