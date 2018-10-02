Bicyclist Dies After Hit By SUV In Hillsboro
By Pat Boyle
|
Oct 2, 2018 @ 7:06 AM

Hillsboro, Or. –  A 28 year old man has died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle on Tualitan Valley Highway last night in Hillsboro. Washington County deputies say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving eastbound when it hit  28 year old Jim McGauvran from Cornelius. Deputies believe he was not wearing a helmet and his bicycle did not have lights.

The driver and his passenger stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. The crash closed the highway for about an hour last night.

 

