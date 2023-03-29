Bicyclist Dies In Crash With Car In Salem

Salem, Ore. — On Tuesday, March 28, a tragic traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Leslie and High STS SE in Salem, Oregon. At around 3:45 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers responded to the scene of a collision between a bicyclist and the driver of a pick-up truck.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Salem Police Traffic Team, the bicyclist, identified as 53-year-old Marganne Allen, was riding southbound on High ST when the driver of the truck, Samuel Landis, age 37, traveling eastbound on Leslie ST, crossed the bicyclist’s path of travel, resulting in a collision.

Marganne Allen suffered critical injuries and was immediately transported to Salem Health for treatment, but sadly she later died as a result of her injuries.

Samuel Landis remained on the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. No citations have been issued and no arrests have been made at this time.

The intersection of Leslie and High STS SE remained closed for approximately four hours while investigators worked to clear the scene.

The Salem Police Traffic Team is continuing their investigation into the cause of the collision. No further information is available for release at this time.