Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Truck in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Southwest Portland early Monday morning. Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet and did not have a light on.
The truck was traveling through a green light at Southwest Vista Avenue and Park Place when the cyclist came through the intersection just before 12:30.
The man was taken to a trauma center, but did not survive. He has not been identified. The driver is not facing charges.
This is the 8th traffic fatality in Portland this year.