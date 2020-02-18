      Weather Alert

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Truck in SW Portland

Feb 18, 2020 @ 8:38am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Southwest Portland early Monday morning.  Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet and did not have a light on.

The truck was traveling through a green light at Southwest Vista Avenue and Park Place when the cyclist came through the intersection just before 12:30.

The man was taken to a trauma center, but did not survive.  He has not been identified.  The driver is not facing charges.

This is the 8th traffic fatality in Portland this year.

