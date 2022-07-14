Bicyclist Dead In North Portland Crash Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding his bicycle died in a crash in North Portland on Sunday night.
70-year-old Martin Crommie was hit by a car at North Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard around 10:15pm.
The Major Crash Team says Crommie was riding an e-bike northbound in traffic, pulled off to the side of the road when the vehicle began to pass. He made a sudden left turn and collided with the side of the vehicle.
This is the 32nd fatal crash of the year in Portland and the third bicyclist to lose their life.