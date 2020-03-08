Beware Of Fake Roofers Scamming In Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego, Ore. – A group posing as roofers are reportedly scamming local homeowners out of thousands. Police are warning residents about the fake workers in Lake Oswego and Portland. The suspects are white men in their mid 20’s to 30’s, with heavy Irish accents. They may be going door to door, offering to do jobs like power washing or repairs. One homeowner claims they were going to remove some moss, but actually damaged his roof. Now it has to be fixed by real pros. If you think you may be a victim call police.
Read more from police:
LAKE OSWEGO – On February 27, 2020, and through the following weekend, a group of males went through Lake Oswego and Southwest Portland scamming residents. The suspects stated they could do power washing, chimney repair, and other similar work. The suspects then do terrible work and then pressure the residents into paying cash for their work. Some elderly residents may have been targeted. One resident was left with a demolished chimney. Combined, victims are at a loss of around $10,000 so far. Numerous residents have been talking through social media about these suspects, and we believe there may have been more victims that have not yet reported the incident to police.
The suspects are using multiple fictitious company names that all have an address in San Francisco, California. They are described as 3-4 males, Caucasian, mid 20s-30s, with a heavy Irish accent. They were associated with two different pickup truck rental vehicles. We have learned that this group also may have been active in the Santa Clara County area of California.
Residents are reminded that persons are required to have a business license from the City of Lake Oswego in order to conduct business within the city, and they are required to carry it with them when they do so. Don’t be afraid to look up the company name you are given and/or contact the Better Business Bureau at https://www.bbb.org/us/or/portland(link is external) or the Oregon Construction Contractors Board at https://www.oregon.gov/ccb/Pages/index.aspx(link is external) or 503-378-4621 to check on the company and see if they are legitimate. Ultimately, you don’t have to hire anyone right away. You can always ask them to come back later or make an appointment for another day.
If you think you have been the victim of one of these scams, please contact the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503-635-0238 to file a report.