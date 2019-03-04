“Beverly Hills 90210” Star Dead at 52
By Grant McHill
Mar 4, 2019 @ 9:57 AM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Luke Perry speaks onstage at the Riverdale Sneak Peek and Q&A during New York Comic Con at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Luke Perry, star of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Riverdale” has died.

Perry was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke at his Los Angeles area home.

He was 52.

 

