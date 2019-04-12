Beverly Cleary Turns 103

Author Beverly Cleary is having a birthday; The big 103.

The American writer of children’s books brought us Ramona Quimby and the gang. She was born in McMinnville and later went to Grant High School. She is one of the most successful living authors: 91 million copies of her books have been sold worldwide since her first book was published in 1950. Beverly Cleary has statues of her book characters in Grant Park, a school has been named after her in NE Portland too. The library of Congress has declared her a living legend. Happy Birthday Beverly Cleary.

Watch the whole interview from the Today Show.