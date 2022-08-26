Betsy Johnson Qualifies For November Ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon election officials have notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson that she has qualified for the November ballot.

That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.

Johnson belonged to the Republican party and then the Democratic party and dropped her party affiliation to run for governor.

She said getting on the ballot marks a momentous day for Oregon.