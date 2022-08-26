KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Betsy Johnson Qualifies For November Ballot

August 26, 2022 3:21AM PDT
Share

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon election officials have notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson that she has qualified for the November ballot.

That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees.

Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.

Johnson belonged to the Republican party and then the Democratic party and dropped her party affiliation to run for governor.

She said getting on the ballot marks a momentous day for Oregon.

More about:
ballot
Betsy Johnson
election
governor
Oregon

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison