Bethany Bank Robbed

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:09 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery at Chase Bank at 4732 NW Bethany Blvd.

Bank employees reported an unidentified male came up to the counter and used a note to demand money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies were on scene almost immediately and extensively searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, about 5’8” tall, medium build, with short facial hair and glasses. He was wearing light blue jeans, a black coat, and a beanie hat with black, red, and white stripes.

Detectives responded to the scene and notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by calling (503) 629-0111.