Best Tip You Ever Got? Gave?
By Rebecca Marshall
It started in 2018 but 2020 could be the year of the “Tip Challenge.”
A waitress and former addict Danielle Franzoni got quite the surprise as she worked her shift in Michigan. It was a TIP for $2,020. She says she couldn’t believe it and that this will change her life completely. She was homeless just a year ago. This generous gift came this week on a $23 bill at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, along with a handwritten message that read “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”
Actor and Singer Donnie Wahlberg also gave a server at an IHOP in suburban St. Charles, Illinois. He also left a two-thousand-20-dollar tip after eating lunch Tuesday. Wahlberg wrote Happy New Year and 2020 Tip Challenge on the receipt…and posted it to Twitter.
I love these kinds of stories. When people work in the service industry, they don’t always feel appreciated or compensated the way they should be. This is just a nice way to give back. Can you remember a big tip that you’ve received? Can you remember feeling good about leaving a big tip with someone? Please, share your story. Happy New Year.