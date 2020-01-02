      Weather Alert

Best Tip You Ever Got? Gave?

Jan 2, 2020 @ 4:50am

By Rebecca Marshall

It started in 2018 but 2020 could be the year of the “Tip Challenge.”

A waitress and former addict Danielle Franzoni got quite the surprise as she worked her shift in Michigan. It was a TIP for $2,020.  She says she couldn’t believe it and that this will change her life completely.  She was homeless just a year ago. This generous gift came this week on a $23 bill at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, along with a handwritten message that read “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”

Actor and Singer Donnie Wahlberg also gave a server at an IHOP in suburban St. Charles, Illinois. He also left a two-thousand-20-dollar tip after eating lunch Tuesday. Wahlberg wrote Happy New Year and 2020 Tip Challenge on the receipt…and posted it to Twitter.

I love these kinds of stories.  When people work in the service industry, they don’t always feel appreciated or compensated the way they should be.  This is just a nice way to give back.   Can you remember a big tip that you’ve received?  Can you remember feeling good about leaving a big tip with someone?  Please, share your story.    Happy New Year.

TAGS
tip challenge 2020
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map