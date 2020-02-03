Best Super Bowl Ads…..And The Winner Goes To….
By Rebecca Marshall
Here’s how San Francisco 49er fans deal with the big loss yesterday. They focus on the Super Bowl commercials. So, here are some of the commercial stand outs. The “Marshall Awards” for best spots.
Best Special effects award goes to…….Rocket Mortgage, featuring Jason Mamoa who takes off his muscles and his hair when he gets home.
&;
The “clever movie remake” award goes to ……Jeep featuring Bill Murray.
The “tearjerker award” goes to……Google. Man uses Google to help remember his dead wife, Loretta.
Still my favorite funny commercial goes Hyundia’s new Smart Park feature. Boston-style.