It’s still Spring Break for some people. The Summer driving season will soon be here. So, we thought we’d take a cue from a poll at the Car Care Council and ask: What are the best road trip songs—or road trip artists?

Here’s what they found in their survey:

Bruce Springsteen 24.0% Keith Urban 16.4% Bruno Mars 16.1% Jimmy Buffett 15.7% Lady Gaga 11.5% Taylor Swift 8.6% Beyonce 7.7%

What do YOU think?