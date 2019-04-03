Bernie Sanders To Appear In Fox News Town Hall Meeting
By Jim Ferretti
Apr 3, 2019 @ 12:42 PM
NEW YORK (AP) – Fox News Channel says Bernie Sanders will appear on the network for a town hall event on April 15, the first Democrat to venture onto Fox for this type of an event in the current presidential campaign cycle.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor the town hall, which will be held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It will focus on the economy and jobs.

It’s an important booking for Fox, after the Democratic National Committee announced last month that it would not hold any of its presidential debates on the network. The committee said it was concerned about whether Fox could hold a fair and neutral event.

Sanders appeared in a Fox town hall during his 2016 primary campaign.

