Bernie Has Most Bucks In Washington State
(Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
SEATTLE (AP) – Bernie Sanders has raised more money in Washington state than any of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The Seattle Times reports the Vermont senator brought in more than $2 million from Washington residents through the end of 2019, beating out Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who raised about $1.6 million, and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who raised $1.5 million.
That’s according to Federal Election Commission filings.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, raised more than $2.7 million from Washington donors – topping what his campaign raised in the state in the whole of the 2016 campaign.