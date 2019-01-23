Bergeson Case

Portland Ore – The man accused of killing a prominent Portland defense attorney nearly 10 years ago pleaded not guilty to murder in his first court appearance. Christopher Alexander Williamson was 19 years old when Nancy Bergeson was found dead in her home in 2009. There was finally a break in the long unsolved case when Williamson was arrested by Portland police. There are reports that he may have said something about the murder to someone else. But details have not been released in the ongoing investigation.