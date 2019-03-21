Benson’s Own March Madness!

Portland, Oregon – The road to March Madness and the Final Four has to start somewhere. For these Oregon girls, it started at Benson High School March 2019.

Some big positive impacts are already being felt at the Benson High School Girls Basketball program, after they just won their first ever State Championship. Some players are already getting scholarship offers to play in college at the next level. At a celebration assembley this week, PIL Player of the Year Ciera Ellington talked about beating Southridge for the title, after losing to them last year in the championship. Coach Eric Knox says this puts Benson on the map. School Principal Curtis Wilson couldn’t be more proud!

Way to go Techsters!