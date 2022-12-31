KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Benedict XVI, First Pope To Retire In 600 Years, Dies At 95

December 31, 2022 5:54AM PST
VATICAN CITY (AP) –  Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign has died. The Vatican says he died Saturday morning at age 95. Benedict’s dramatic decision in 2013 to retire paved the way for the conclave that elected Pope Francis as his successor. The two popes then lived side-by-side in the Vatican gardens, an unprecedented arrangement that set the stage for future “popes emeritus” to do the same.And it set the stage for a reigning pope to celebrate the funeral Mass for a retired one. The Vatican announced that Francis would preside over the funeral Thursday in St. Peter’s Square.

