Bend Paralympic Athlete Sues Home Depot
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 23, 2019 @ 11:55 AM
EL CERRITO, CA - AUGUST 14: A sign is posted in front of a Home Depot store on August 14, 2018 in El Cerrito, California. Home Depot reported second quarter earnings that surpassed analyst expectations with net income of $3.5 billion, or $3.05 per share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Bend Paralympic athlete is suing Home Depot for $1.5 million, claiming the company did not consider her disability when it fired her in 2017.

The Bulletin reports in a complaint filed Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Barbara Buchan claims that after suffering a concussion in a fall at work, management fired her for keeping $11 worth of presentation materials in her vehicle overnight.

Buchan suffers from a traumatic brain injury sustained in 1982 when she was competing for a spot on the U.S. Cycling Team. Buchan later achieved success as a Paralympic athlete before she started work at the Bend Home Depot in 2006.

She’s seeking damages for lost wages for claims including retaliating on a worker’s comp claim and disability discrimination.

The Atlanta-based corporation has yet to be served with complaint and a spokesperson declined to comment.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

