Bend Mayor Sally Russell Resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The mayor of Bend, Oregon, a mountain town that has seen a population boom due to its recreational opportunities and scenery, has called it quits.
Mayor Sally Russell cited cited stresses from the pandemic, wildfires and homelessness as contributing to her decision to resign.
She said she’s simply exhausted.
Bend used to be a quiet mill town, but after the lumber mills closed it revived as a destination for skiers, beer lovers – with the area having one of the highest per capita microbreweries in the nation, and retirees.
In recent years, homeless encampments have sprung up and some days the mountains are obscured by wildfire smoke.