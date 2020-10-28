      Weather Alert

Bend Man Sentenced To Prison For Illegal Marijuana Oil Operation

Oct 28, 2020 @ 1:35pm

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Bend-area man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for running an illegal butane honey oil, or BHO extraction lab on rural Alfalfa-area property, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Tuesday that 31-year-old Jacob Robe also will face three years’ supervised release after his prison term. According to court documents, Robe and his brother grew marijuana, manufactured BHO and distributed it in other states for significant profit. On Jan. 29, Robe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana. He also forfeited $23,000 in U.S. currency.

