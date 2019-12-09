      Weather Alert

Bend Man Finds Ancestor’s 1903 Baseball Card

Dec 9, 2019 @ 8:42am

Bend, Or. – A Bend man’s search for his great grandfather’s baseball card  has ended. 43 year old Donnie Emerson says after 30 years of searching, he finally found one of the cards for sale on eBay. Emerson says the card featuring Philadelphia Phillies catcher William Klondike Douglass was being offered for sale by someone who lives in Drain, Oregon. He says a friend spotted it and Emerson bought it less than an hour later for $500.

 

Emerson says Douglass played for the Phillies from 1893 to 1905.  He says “this one popped up in Glide, Oregon and yeah, the odds of that, who knows?  I mean, only six of them out there. So, for it to be down the road, that was pretty surprising.”

Emerson who played baseball in his youth, is currently  the boys soccer coach at Mountain View High School in Bend.

