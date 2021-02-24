Bend Man Charged For Alleged Deportation Threat
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Bend man is facing a criminal charge for allegedly threatening to have someone deported.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Thomas Schlossmacher was charged with extortion on Wednesday.
Hummel says Schlossmacher partially paid a Redmond man who is a US citizen for landscaping work by giving the man his pickup truck.
Hummel says a dispute over the final payment details led Schlossmacher to send the man a text message demanding he respond or he would contact immigration officials.
It wasn’t immediately known if Schlossmacher has a lawyer to comment on the case.