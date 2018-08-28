Bend City Council Candidate Arrested
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 28, 2018 @ 11:55 AM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A candidate for Bend City Council has been arrested on a warrant for contempt of court and will likely be in jail on election day.

Ronald “Rondo” Boozell was arrested Friday and police say he tried to ride away on a bicycle because he knew a jail sentence would keep him from campaigning.

No attorney was listed for Boozell in court documents. A court hearing set for Monday was postponed.

Boozell had been ordered by a judge to serve a 90-day sentence for failure to pay child support. Now he faces an additional charge of interfering with a police officer.

The Bulletin says Boozell is a political gadfly well known for his public comments at City Council meetings and for his advocacy for the homeless.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Group Wants to Return Donation for Youth Park From Pot Retailer Washington High Court Sends Deadly Force Measure to Ballot Legislature Objects to Subpoenas in Sexual Harassment Case Eugene Police to Add Video Surveillance Downtown State, Amtrak Say Safety Tech to be Installed by Deadline Washington Vehicle, Licensing Services to Temporarily Shut Down
Comments