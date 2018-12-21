In Brief: Ben is Back. Yes. But so is Julia Roberts. She — and co-star Lucas Hedges — are brilliant.



Ben is Holly Burns’ 20-something year old son. Julia Roberts plays Holly. Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased, Manchester by the Sea) is Ben. He’s a meth-head and in treatment. Ben pops into the family home on Christmas Eve for a visit. The family views the decision to come home with skepticism.

It’s deserved. Ben hasn’t exactly been a model citizen. He tends to relapse.

Having Ben back is hard on Holly, her husband, Ben’s stepfather Neal and on Ben’s sister Ivy. She is the family conscience and hates that he’s back, knows a crisis is coming and that Ben will be its epicenter.

The deed happens that night when the house is broken into while the family is at a church service. The home is trashed and the beloved family dog is stolen. Someone from Ben’s past is responsible. He’s determined to set things right and that sets Ben and Holly onto a very interesting and dangerous quest.

Ben is Back is written and directed by Peter Hedges. He’s Lucas Hedges’ real life father and said he wrote the screenplay hoping his son would play Ben. The younger Hedges said no but Roberts intervened and said he was the only person who could do justice to the role.

Impressed that he might be able to work with Roberts, Hedges said yes.

Daddy knows best. So does his very famous co-star. Hedges — who is always very good — plays Ben at home as nervous, unsure and trying too hard at putting his family at ease. He laughs too loudly, is too anxious to please and is — obviously — very tightly wound.

He’s so good you fidget right along with him.

Later when Ben and Holly go on the quest to find the family dog, Hedges switches gears and the hardcore, experienced druggie takes over. It’s a nice contrast done very easily by a very talented young actor.

It also helps that his also famous dad wrote a very good story and screenplay. Hedges (About a Boy, Pieces of April) weaves the tragedy of addiction and its impact on family with a very good story about the power of the love of a mother who — no matter what — refuses to give up on her child.

That leads us to Julia Roberts. Forget Ben — though Ben is important — this movie is more like Roberts is back. And back big time. In my book Roberts gives the best performance she’s done since her Oscar and Golden Globe winning work in Erin Brockovich.

That statement comes with an asterisk.

Roberts was also nothing short of brilliant in and got a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination for August: Osage County. An asterisk has to accompany that asterisk because — as we all know — Roberts is very, very good in just about everything that has depth and not fluff in the plot.

These days she’s high enough on the A-list to not have to do much in the way of fluff. As a critic, that makes me grateful because I hate fluffy flicks. But this isn’t about me, this is about Roberts and Ben is Back.

Roberts — like Hedges — gives a nervous, edgy almost manic performance. She’s up, down, positive, negative and very intense. It’s great work that has — so far — been ignored by the organizations doing movie award nominations.

That doesn’t mean you have to ignore this — ultimately — very positive and brilliantly done movie.

Director: Peter Hedges

Stars: Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Kathryn Newton, Rachel Bay Jones

Rated R for mature themes, drug use, language. This is a difficult but wonderfully acted film about drug addiction and a mother’s love for her addict son. The acting alone makes this one worth catching. Give this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.