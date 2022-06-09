Bellevue Family Sues City After Landslide

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A Bellevue family who lost their home when it was pushed off its foundation during a January landslide is suing the city.
Their lawsuit claims the city was negligent for failing to warn the Surdi family about aging water pipes or mitigate the risk of the pipes failing.
John Surdi said he woke on Jan. 17 after a neighbor called and said water was gushing down his driveway.
Surdi drove to a nearby parking lot and moments later, his home slid off its foundation and partially collapsed.
The Surdi family says the city was to blame because part of the water main behind their home broke, causing the landslide.