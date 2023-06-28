Beaverton’s Mayor Honored by Washington County for Her Service

Women make up about 18% of the active duty force in our military, and 22% of the National Guard and reserves. Washington County is honoring them this month with a four-part video series talking about women in the military. They air on Frontier Communications channel 30 and on Youtube. This week’s honoree is also the first female mayor of the city of Beaverton, Lacey Beaty. Beaty is an Army veteran and says female military members are often overlooked. Veronica talked to her about that, and you can hear that here:

The video series was put together by Washington County Disability, Aging, and Veteran Services.