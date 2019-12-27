Beaverton Stabbing Suspect Back In Court Today
Washington County, Ore. – The man accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree in Washington County, will go back in front a judge today. Salvador Martinez-Romero is facing several charges including murder. He’s being held without bail. 72-year-old Janet Rish died in the robbery and stabbing at the Wells Fargo bank last week. Another victim was still in critical condition several days later, and two others who were attacked are now out of the hospital.
