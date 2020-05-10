Beaverton Man Fighting For His Life After Crashing Motorcycle Into Deer Near Mt. St. Helens
Cowlitz County, Wash. -A Beaverton man is fighting for his life after crashing into a deer that ran out in front of his motorcycle. Washington State Patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon on SR-504 near Mt. St. Helens. The driver 53-year-old Richard Wiley was rushed by Lifeflight to the hospital. His passenger,41-year-old Mary Wiley, was also hurt in the crash and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Both were wearing their helmets as required by law.