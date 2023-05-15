Beaverton High School Senior Presumed Drowned

Cannon Beach, Ore. — Beaverton School District has identified the high school senior who is presumed to have drowned at Cannon Beach on Friday. Jacob Stokes, who attended Mountainside High School, was named as the missing student in a statement released on Sunday.

Despite the efforts of Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire’s Surf Rescue Team, Jacob’s body has not yet been found. The school district’s statement expressed condolences to Jacob’s family and friends during this “time of deep sadness and grief.”

Jacob was described as a “kind and thoughtful” person who had many friends and was highly regarded by his teachers. He participated in both cross country and track events, recording a personal best in his last race in the 100-meter sprint.

Jacob went missing on Friday while swimming near Cannon Beach with three other Beaverton School District students. Two students managed to make it to shore, but Jacob and another student were still in the water. A rescue swimmer found one of the students and brought them to shore, but Jacob remained missing.

Rescue teams searched for Jacob throughout Friday night, and the Coast Guard continued the search on Saturday. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in their efforts to locate Jacob.

The school district will have counselors available for students on Monday to provide support during this difficult time. The statement from the school district recognizes that news like this can be challenging for those who have suffered loss in the past, and encourages students to focus on schoolwork or use it as a needed distraction.