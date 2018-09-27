Beaverton Bakery All Done

BEAVERTON, Ore.– Beaverton Bakery will either close by days end or try to stay open through the weekend. The 90 year old staple made the announcement about closing Wednesday. It shocked customers who lined up early to get that final treat.

People waited in line for over a half our to get waited on. Close to 100 customers were served by 10 A.M. No reason was given for the closure. the bakery was famous for wedding and birthday cakes. Jaciva’s and Helen Bernhard’s will fill existing wedding cake orders.