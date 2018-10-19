In Brief: Drug addiction sucks. This movie doesn’t.



Steve Carell is a major league talent. He can do it all from bust a gut comedy to super heavy drama. We all discovered his skill at drama a few years ago when he played murderer and billionaire philanthropist John du Pont in the film Foxcatcher. It got him Oscar, Golden Globe and other nominations. Eddie Redmayne won that year doing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

Also nominated that year was Michael Keaton’s stellar work in Birdman. He would have been my pick but — damn — to me, Carell was a close second.

Beautiful Boy is getting Carell the same kind of buzz he received for Foxcatcher. He is cast as real life journalist and author David Sheff whose son Nic is an addict. The list of drugs goes the full range of negative but mostly it is meth.

Nic was in and out of rehab for a number of years and tested his family’s — and especially his father’s — love and patience limits. His story and that of David, stepmom Lauren and his mother is a difficult story that is quite common in households around the world. Parents love their kids. Parents want to believe. They do believe, then don’t. Then they’re disappointed. The addict is up. The addict is down. The addict begs, pleads, promises.

And lies.

The parents believe. The parents persevere. Disappointment, dejection and depression follow. On it goes until the child dies or goes into full recovery. Most of the time — sadly — they die.

In the movie, Carell’s Sheff, his wife, ex-wife, other children suffer just like I just described. Director Felix Van Groeningen (The Broken Circle Breakdown) and co-writer Luke Davies (Lion, Life) do a brilliant job of turning Sheff’s book Beautiful Boy and Nic’s autobiography Tweak into an exceptional story.

Carell’s work here is getting lots of attention. He does Sheff as a parent who started out proud of his son, proud of his accomplishments and those to come. Pride soon turned to hopes dashed and a life lost. Trust became disillusionment that led to distrust. This is where Carell uses an ability he learned doing comic roles. He plays almost every scene the same. All lines are done with a deadpan, almost monotone delivery.

It’s works and is a great piece of work.

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) is Nic. He is a very good young actor with the brightest of futures. Chalamet plays Nic as a tortured soul who wants to quit but can’t. Sometimes he can control it for awhile and then the pressure comes and — bam — back on the meth.

Tortured is tough to do and not come off looking like you’re overacting. Both Chalamet and Carell are able to pull it off. They also have very good chemistry which doesn’t hurt.

One last plus is Maura Tierney (best known for her long role on TV’s ER) who plays Sheff’s wife Karen Barbour. She is exceptionally good as the long-suffering and much-loved stepmom.

Beautiful Boy is destined for award nominations. Carell and Chalamet for sure. Tierney maybe. Best picture? Probably. Best director? Likely. Best screenplay. Yeah.

This is a deep, difficult movie to watch. It is — if you can deal with the drama — a very good one. Drug and alcohol addiction sucks. This movie doesn’t.

Director: Felix Van Groeningen

Stars: Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet, Maura Tierney, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Ryan, Amy Forsyth, Timothy Hutton

Rated R for mature themes, language, drug use. This is a very difficult movie with an important message. Look for lots of awards attention at year’s end. Give this a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.